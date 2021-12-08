Beach News: Madeira Beach

Santa in a golf cart, filled with presents
By boat or by golf cart, Santa’s coming to the beach! Image via Adobe Stock.

Invasion on the Beach DJ Party

Are you a Bucs fan? Like the Bills too? Caddy’s Madeira Beach hosts Invasion on the Beach on Dec. 11 from 2-5 p.m. prior to the highly anticipated game. Head over to listen to DJ My Name is Jeff’s disc jockey set.  Admission to the pre-party is free, and the open bar fee is $25 per person. Try your hand at the corn hole and garbage pong tournaments while dancing to the hottest hits. 

Cardio Drumming Classes

Pump up the heart rate with Madeira Beach’s cardio drumming classes at the City Center. For $7 per class you can bump your beat on the ball Saturdays at 9 a.m. or Monday and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Drum your beat and stay on your feet!

Golf Cart Parade

Ever heard of a golf cart parade? Elks Lodge 1912 will host their first annual Golf Cart Parade on Dec. 20. Golf cart owners decorate your cart with the merriest of decorations and show off your pizazz. Participants are encouraged to show up at 5:30, as the parade starts at 6:30. Prizes in store for best business or personal golf cart and best decorated cart. Entry is free and donations are accepted.

 

by Gabrielle Reeder

