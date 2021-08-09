Beach News: Madeira Beach

9/11 Fundraiser

This year, for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Madeira Beach’s Fire Department is raising funds to help upkeep and maintain the memorial and benefit the 9/11 Memorial Ad Hoc Committee. The monument in Madeira pays respect to the tragedy with a steel beam from the World Trade Center and an annual celebration on the day of the tragedy. The Fire Department is selling “Never Forget” shirts for $40. Pre-sale is open until August 16 and the shirts can be shipped for a fee of $5 or picked up starting September 5.

Learn more here.

Get Ready to Kick Ball!

This isn’t your playground kickball! Form a league with friends to compete in one of the most cutthroat, competitive and ruthless sports known to humankind: kickball. Madeira Beach’s adult Thursday co-ed kickball league is accepting registration through August 13. Teams must have at least six players and the registration fee is $300 per team. The league starts August 19.

Learn more here.

Red Tide Updates

Conditions on the beaches are better than last week, but still not the safest for beachgoers. Madeira moved down from a high level of red tide blooms to a medium, making it safer for visitors, but those with respiratory issues are still advised to use caution due to the irritation in the air.

Daily red tide updates can be found here.

