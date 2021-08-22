Beach News: Madeira Beach 

Become a Trash Pirate

Have you always wanted to be a pirate? Do you yearn for a clean Earth? The two worlds collide with the Madeira Beach Trash Pirates. This group meets on the first Saturday of every month to clean up the beach and to form a community around environmentalism. Started in 2019, the Trash Pirates bring over 70 volunteers to each clean up.

Learn more here.

Reduced Red Tide

Red Tide is gradually decreasing along the Gulf. Madeira’s conditions are in the green, meaning the bacteria is low and the dead fish are less than they were a few weeks ago. The beach is open, however still use caution if you have a respiratory issue.

Learn more here.

Breakfast With Bob

If you’re interested in hearing insight about Madeira, politics on the beach, what’s is next for tourism and more, join City Manager Bob Daniels for the monthly Breakfast with Bob on August 26 at Waterfront Realty.

Learn more here.

More on Madeira Beach here.

Like this: Like Loading...