Beach News: Madeira Beach

Red Tide Worsens

Red Tide blooms are back in the danger zone. Madeira’s conditions worsened over the weekend, leading the Gulf beaches with the highest amount of algal blooms. Breathability on the beach is difficult for those with respiratory issues due to the high levels of bacteria and dead fish. Although the beach is open, caution is advised.

Prepare for a Storm Now

Hurricane Ida reminds us all that storm preparation is necessary. Supplies and sandbags are a must. Always make an emergency kit with necessities such as food, water, batteries, flashlights and hand-crank radios. Take medications, IDs and insurance information as well as pet information, food, water and toys. Evacuation plans should be made in advance, however only evacuate if need be. Evacuate if you live near the shore, or water, live low to the ground, in a mobile home or are in a danger zone for flooding. Try to evacuate closer to home to avoid being stuck on the road in a storm. Look into flood insurance to make sure your belongings and property will be covered if affected.

Halloween Sponsorship and Branding

Raise your golf clubs and your brand your businesses at the Halloween Golf Tournament on October 29. The event is scheduled at the Seminole Lake Country Club. Registration is $300 for two people and $600 for a four-person team. Food, drinks, promotions, social media coverage and more are included with registration and the money raised will go toward youth programs in Madeira Beach and Treasure Island.

