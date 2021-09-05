Beach News: Madeira Beach

Register Now for the Seafood Festival

Although John’s Pass Annual Seafood Festival is four months away, registration is coming to a close. Enrollment is open through October 1 for seafood vendors, musicians and artists. There are three separate applications for each type of vendor. Find registration forms and more here.

Get Alert Pinellas

Stay notified with the latest emergency alerts and notifications. This service provides text messages, emails, phone calls and help through the Everbridge app with disaster preparations and emergency planning. The alerts notify users of evacuation needs, provide preparedness tips, weather warnings and more. Alert Pinellas can also be used to contact police, fire departments, municipalities and businesses. Users can set messages to send to school, home or work.

Drum to your Heart Beat

Aching to try a new exercise regimen? Need to spice up your treadmill and elliptical routine? Head over to the Madeira Beach Recreation Center on Saturdays to drum, sweat and feel the rhythm of your heart with this intense cardio workout. Classes are $7 for the hour and are from 9-10 a.m.

