Beach News: Madeira Beach

Movie Night with Teeth

Love sharks and the beach? Put the two together during the free movie night on September 17 at 7:30 p.m. for a screening of Jaws. Parking is free as well as the movie. Guests are welcome to bring blankets, snacks and chairs.

Learn more here.

Watch the 9/11 Ceremony

Volunteers for the 9/11 remembrance ceremony placed 2,997 individual American flags on Patriot Park’s Lawn to prepare for the ceremony held Saturday, September 11 on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The City of Madeira Beach posted a solemn, silent video of the occasion.

Watch the video here.

