Beach News: Madeira Beach

Shark swimming in dark blue water.
Image via Pxhere.

Movie Night with Teeth

Love sharks and the beach? Put the two together during the free movie night on September 17 at 7:30 p.m. for a screening of Jaws. Parking is free as well as the movie. Guests are welcome to bring blankets, snacks and chairs.

Watch the 9/11 Ceremony

Volunteers for the 9/11 remembrance ceremony placed 2,997 individual American flags on Patriot Park’s Lawn to prepare for the ceremony held Saturday, September 11 on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The City of Madeira Beach posted a solemn, silent video of the occasion.

