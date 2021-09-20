Beach News: Madeira Beach 

Need a Free Ride?

The Island Hopper is exactly what it sounds like: A van service spanning the Gulf Beaches with free hop-on and hop-off rides. Give a ring to 727-21-6935 between 8 a.m. and 3 a.m to catch a lift. Yes, the rides are free, however the drivers do work for tips.

Legends Never Die 5K

Run to raise awareness for suicide prevention. The Madeira Beach Fire Department is hosting an in-person and virtual 5K on October 24 at Archibald Park. The proceeds from the 5K will go toward The Emilio Rivera Foundation to provide scholarships to students interested in becoming firefighters. The event also aims to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, especially among veterans and first responders. Registration closes on September 29 and is $35 per person.

Mix and Mingle

Always wondered what it means to be a chamber member? The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts a mixer on September 23, so pop on over to John’s Pass Hooters at 5:30 for a chance to mix and mingle. For chamber members the cost of admission is $10 and $15 for non-members. Appetizers and a drink are included with admission.

