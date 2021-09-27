Beach News: Madeira Beach

Have Your Say at City Hall

You don’t have to attend a meeting in person to let the City of Madeira Beach know what you think. The city provides an easy-to-use public comment form on its website for your thoughts on local city matters, agenda items and more, to be read at the meeting of your choice.

Fill out the form and learn more here.

Taste of the Beaches

Travel around town and satisfy every taste bud. Over 40 restaurants are participating in this year’s Taste of the Beaches where restaurants along the Gulf beaches select specific dishes to showcase during the week-long event. From October 4 through October 10, visit the participating locations to taste the beach cuisine. Tickets are $10 per entree.

Learn more here.

Red Tide

Although there are still some dead fish washing up around the beaches, red tide is a lot better than it was during the summer. Madeira’s rate has dropped from a moderate level to low meaning air quality is more breathable for those with respiratory issues and the water is returning to its natural state.

Learn more here.

More from Madeira Beach here.

Like this: Like Loading...