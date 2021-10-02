Beach News: Madeira Beach

ROC the Barriers with Miracle By The Bay

The Madeira Beach Recreation Center is hosting ROC the barriers with Miracle by the Bay on October 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is filled with inclusive and adaptive activities and resources for those with disabilities, a raffle, silent auction and live music. There will also be a dunk tank. The non-profit hopes to bring up to 1,000 people out and the organizers ask that attendees wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Read more here, call 727-412-4292 or email mbtbfl@gmail.com.

Register for Anglers Tournament

Early registration for the annual Rock the Bay Inshore Fishing Tournament is open until October 15. Hosted by the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, the event will occur at the Gulfport Marina and Clam Bayou over Veterans Day weekend to benefit the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch. In addition to the competition, a fish fry, live music and raffles will entertain the weekend.

Learn more here.

Get in the Mix

Does drinking coffee, eating donuts and discussing the tourism and business industry sound like a perfect Friday morning? Then attend the monthly relationship builder meeting the chamber is holding on October 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interested members can RSVP to 727-360-4121 and guests can email events@TIMBchamber.org.

Learn more here.

