Beach News: Madeira Beach News

Live on Mad Beach? Visiting? Here’s a few things to do on Madeira Beach that may have slipped in under the radar.

Can’t Wait to be King?

Do you have what it takes to wrangle the mightiest, gnarliest kingfish in the sea? Drop a line at the 28th Annual Fall King of the Beach tournament (hosted by Old Salt Fishing Foundation) on November 4-6. Old Salt Fishing Foundation members can register for $275; non-members can register for $295. Register – and join the Captain’s meeting – on November 4. Not a fisher person? Come to the community party on November 5. Here for the sport, you say? The tournament is on November 6. King of the Beach info.

Salute the Vets

Pay respects to veterans during the 25th Annual Veterans Boat Parade on November 12. Boats start at American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach and travel up through the Isle of Palms before making their way to the Marina for awards and an afterparty. Watch the parade from terra firma from R.O.C. Park, Johns Pass Boardwalk, Elks Lodge, Crabby’s on the Pass and American Legion Post 273. Mad Beach boat parade info.

Visiting and Looking for Parking?

Want to go to the beach but freaking out over parking? Fear no more – Madeira Beach sells weekly and monthly parking permits. The passes cost $100 for a week and $200 for the month. With them, you can park in a designated parking lot, and depending on the location you choose, you can even park overnight. Parking isn’t guaranteed, though. Get your pass at Madeira Beach City Hall at 300 Municipal Dr. Get more information about the parking pass at the city’s website.

Looking for more Mad Beach 411? Check out the city’s website for the basics, and subscribe to the Gabber’s Beach Barnacle for weekly beach news.

Like this: Like Loading...