Beach News: Madeira Beach

Christmas tree in the sand
Photo by Cathy Salustri.

Final Friday (No, Not That One)

Welcome December into your life with Final Fridays. On the last Friday of every month, Johns Pass celebrates the end of one month and the transition to the next. On Nov. 26, the final Friday of November, Chello Hollyday Band will entertain the audience from 6-9 p.m. adding holiday flair with cover songs from the ’50s through the 2000s. This event is family-friendly and located at the John’s Pass Bell Tower (180 Boardwalk Place East). Get the details.

Three women pose outside on a boardwalk with palm trees in front of a blue bucket with a pirate flag and the words "Trash Pirates" on it.
From left, Trash Pirate co-founders Kandi Maiden, Audrey Ceaver along with Deb Laramee. Photo courtesy of Kat Clearly.

Trash Pirates Food Drive

Want to donate time to the environment and food to those who need it? We have the perfect solution for you. The Trash Pirates of Madeira Beach has its second annual Holiday Food Drive, with two locations set up at Madeira Beach City Hall and Waterfront Realty. Donations go to the Church by the Sea food pantry. The monthly cleanup is on Dec. 4 from 8-10 a.m. More info.

 

