Beach News: St. Pete Beach

A photo of two dogs sitting in the sand looking at the water.
Image via Pixabay.

No Dogs Allowed

St. Pete Beach reminds residents and tourists that dogs are not allowed on any of the beaches, according to city ordinance 14-35. If you break the rules, you could face a $118 fine! If you want to take your pup to a local park, find a dog-friendly on here – including a leash-free dog beach at Ft. DeSoto. 

Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week was October 3 through 9, but fire safety is an every day concern. As a reminder, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors need to be replaced every ten years. Three beeps in a row means smoke or fire is detected and if an alarm chirps after it gets a new battery, the alarm should be replaced. 

Get Your Candy on at Trunk or Treat

Decorate your trunks and get some candy because this year’s Trunk-or-Treat is in Horan Park on Thursday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free, however if you want to decorate your trunk, register online or contact Tyler Waggoner at twaggoner@stpetebeach.org or 727-363-9245. The participants will be split into Group A ,that will participate between 5 and 6 p.m., and Group B between 6 and 7 p.m. Register by October 15.

