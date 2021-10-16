Beach News: St. Pete Beach 

55th Avenue Closures

On October 17, Metro will move the sewer project up the Gulf Blvd and 55th Avenue for a two-week project. The bike lane on 55th Ave is closed due to flooding and on the South side of 55th Avenue, PSTA is building a bus stop that is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

Freebee Expansion

Need to catch a ride to dinner or in between meetings? The Freebee electric shuttle now travels from Pass-a-Grille to 75th Avenue and are completely free! Drivers are paid by the city and do not accept tips from passengers. To get a Freebee, call 855-918-3733, download the “freebee” app, or take a trip down taxi lane and wave one down.

Get Your Paddle On

Do you long for the days when you paddled out on the water with friends? Well, the first four paddleboard rental stations are now open on St. Pete Beach! For $19 an hour you can rent a paddleboard from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Upham Beach, Egan Park or McKenney Park. Each location has four paddleboards and comes with a life vest and leash.The boards can be rented from the PADL app.

