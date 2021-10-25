Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Finale of October Concert Series

October is coming to a close. To celebrate the ending of times and the beginning of Florida winter, bring a chair or blanket to Horan Park on Friday, October 29 for the finale of the October Concert Series. Toby Keith Tribute is playing at 7 p.m.

Learn more.

Have Your Say on Boca Ciega Drive

Want to share your input on Boca Ciega Drive? Head over to the community center at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 for a meeting. The reconstruction of Boca Ciega Drive is 30% complete, according to St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson, and the meeting will show layouts, plans, designs and more and provide guests an opportunity to give suggestions and feedback.

Learn more here.

Trunk-or-Treat on the Beach

Need trick-or-treating plans? St. Pete Beach has your back. Bring the kids to trunk-or-treat at Horan Park between 5 and 8 p.m. on October 28. The event is free, but registration is required. A spooky movie will be screened at 6:30 p.m. in Horan Park.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...