Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Finale of October Concert Series
October is coming to a close. To celebrate the ending of times and the beginning of Florida winter, bring a chair or blanket to Horan Park on Friday, October 29 for the finale of the October Concert Series. Toby Keith Tribute is playing at 7 p.m.
Have Your Say on Boca Ciega Drive
Want to share your input on Boca Ciega Drive? Head over to the community center at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 for a meeting. The reconstruction of Boca Ciega Drive is 30% complete, according to St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson, and the meeting will show layouts, plans, designs and more and provide guests an opportunity to give suggestions and feedback.
Trunk-or-Treat on the Beach
Need trick-or-treating plans? St. Pete Beach has your back. Bring the kids to trunk-or-treat at Horan Park between 5 and 8 p.m. on October 28. The event is free, but registration is required. A spooky movie will be screened at 6:30 p.m. in Horan Park.