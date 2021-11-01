Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Looking for things to do on St. Pete Beach this week? Here are three things you may have missed, curated for locals.

Clams Ahoy: Are You Ready for the Chowder Challenge?

Chowder up! Think your chowder has what it takes to compete against the most cutthroat chefs in St. Pete Beach. Test out your recipe during the 7th annual Chowder Challenge at Horan Park on November 7. Between 1-5 p.m., chefs and cooks will compete with chowder and soup recipes; proceeds will go to the Veterans of South Pinellas County. Judges will award the best chowder, best non-chowder, best overall recipe and other categories. Besides enjoying the chowder, you can also enjoy live music, an auction and a raffle.

Get Friendly at the St. Pete Beach Library

Become a friend of the library during the Friends of the Library annual meeting at the St. Pete Beach library. The agenda includes a discussion of 2020-2021’s accomplishments, review of the club’s finances and plans and updates for the upcoming year. If you want to join – or simply know more about what membership means – they want to see you there. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave. S., St. Pete Beach. November 4, 2:30 p.m. More info.

The Hub Hustle

Learn how to effectively launch your side hustle at the small business hub class hosted by Ron Ezsak at the St. Pete Beach library. Whether it be filmmaking, owning a business or taking freelance photographs, Ezsak has your back. Attend Do the Hustle: How to Start a Side Hustle in 2021 to learn exactly how to hustle. November 8. More info.

