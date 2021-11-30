Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Santa Claus is Coming to Town… on a Firetruck

This holiday season, catch Santa atop a firetruck bopping along to holiday tunes. The St. Pete Beach Fire Department has offered Santa a ride throughout Belle Vista, Lido and the north neighborhoods on St. Pete Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and Pass A Grille, Vina Del Mar and Lazarillo parts of the city on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Catch a glimpse of the jolly ol’ guy before he heads back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas. The fire truck will not go down dead-end streets or into gated communities, but if you live in a gated community or on a dead-end street, never fear – Santa won’t forget about you come Christmas day.

Cup of Coffee… with a Cop

If you have burning law enforcement questions, are curious about the police profession, or just want to sit and talk with a cop while sipping simmering coffee, we have the event for you. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has a Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Chick-Fil-A (4623 Gulf Blvd). Grab a chicken biscuit and a cup of coffee and chat with a PCSO deputy between 9 and 11:30 a.m.

Boats Bob by the Bayway

The annual holiday boat parade docks soon, and Horan Park hosting the viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Come see the barques (and other boats) bobbing on the water. The boats line up at Sea Hags and parade down to the Bayway Bridge. The aptly chosen band, Yacht Rock. will serenade the audience and Al Johnson will perform his mayoral tree-lighting duty. If it floats your boat – literally – to be in a boat parade, it’s not too late: email Mariah Kaylor or call her at 727-363-9245 and register your vessel. Boat parade info.

