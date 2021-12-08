Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Reuse and Recycle this Holiday Season

The holidays are upon us. The gift-giving season is here, and that means extra landfill. According to a Facebook post on St. Pete Beach’s page, the holidays create around 25% more trash per home. St. Pete Beach steps in to remind residents which items are recyclable: cardboard, paper, glass jars and bottles, plastic bottles and jugs. Keep Florida Beautiful suggests that certain trash-bound items, such as paper and cardboard can be repurposed for gift-wrap or similar uses.

Breakfast with Santa

If Bisquick and biscuits for one aren’t cutting it, how about eating with Santa? On Dec. 11 St. Pete Beach will serve Santa breakfast at the community center and, for $10 per person, guests see what delicacies the jolly man enjoys during his morning meals. Games, pictures and crafts are also included.

Pitchforks Holiday Concert

Gather at the St. Pete Beach Library on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. for a choral delight. Pitchforks, a choral group from St. Petersburg High School, bands together to harmonize holiday hits for the audience. The show is one hour and drinks are provided.