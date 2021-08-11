Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Learn Florida Friendly Landscaping

Want a safe, natural yard you’ll love? From the reduced use of fertilizers to sustainable gardening techniques, the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program helps you preserve nature while still showing off an amazing yard. Nine scientifically proven rules help set this environmentally friendly and sustainable program in motion with cheaper and safer ways of landscaping. This program was formed with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Department.

Learn more here.

Traffic Detour Updates

Keep an eye out: Traffic detours are rerouting your drive this August. According to Mike Clarke, St. Pete Beach’s Public Works Director, the detours among 55th Avenue will be removed and pushed up to 44th Avenue. “There will be one lane in each direction in the northbound side of the street,” Clarke said due to the pipe running across traffic instead of with traffic.

Learn more here.

Tired of driving through puddles of standing water? Do you refrain from driving after a storm because of flooding? The Florida Department of transportation is conducting a stormwater drainage project on St. Pete Beach from 36th Ave between Gulf Boulevard and Maritana Drive. For one month only local traffic will be allowed to pass through the detour area.

Learn more here or call Public Works at 727-363-9243.

