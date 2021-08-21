Beach News: St. Pete Beach 

A New Chief
There are only 1,554 Chief Fire Officers (CFOs) in the world and District Chief Adam Poirrier became one of them on August 3. Nominees apply through the volunteer-based program and must meet rigorous criteria while maintaining growth in the field. The award lasts for three years and is given through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and the The Commission on Professional Credentialing.
Chaney Hosts Mobile Office Hours
Are you tired of virtual communication? You’re in luck! Linda Chaney, representative of District 69, will have mobile office hours through the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce on September 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. This allows easier contact for tourists, residents and businesses. To schedule a spot email info@tampabaybeaches.com or call 727-360-6957.
Green Baskets for a Green Beach
Always hankering to pick up trash on the beach, but missed a cleanup? No worries, the Public Works Department has your back. They are providing green baskets to beachgoers to aid in keeping the beach clean.
