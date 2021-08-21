Beach News: St. Pete Beach 

A New Chief

There are only 1,554 Chief Fire Officers (CFOs) in the world and District Chief Adam Poirrier became one of them on August 3. Nominees apply through the volunteer-based program and must meet rigorous criteria while maintaining growth in the field. The award lasts for three years and is given through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and the The Commission on Professional Credentialing.

Learn more here.

Chaney Hosts Mobile Office Hours

Are you tired of virtual communication? You’re in luck! Linda Chaney, representative of District 69, will have mobile office hours through the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce on September 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. This allows easier contact for tourists, residents and businesses. To schedule a spot email info@tampabaybeaches.com or call 727-360-6957.

Green Baskets for a Green Beach

Always hankering to pick up trash on the beach, but missed a cleanup? No worries, the Public Works Department has your back. They are providing green baskets to beachgoers to aid in keeping the beach clean.

Learn more here or call 727-363-9247.

More on St. Pete Beach here.

Like this: Like Loading...