Beach News: St. Pete Beach 

Turtle Talk

St. Pete Beach and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission want to remind visitors and residents to protect turtles. Sea turtles have the right, by law, to nest, hatch and travel without disturbances. This means turning off lights at the end of the day and refraining from flash photography. Lights and flashes can interfere with the nesting process and confuse and harm the turtles. When leaving the beach, pick up trash, beach gear and fill in holes. Turtles need an undisturbed path from their nest to the water. Obstacles such as trash and holes can make it difficult, or impossible, for turtles to navigate around.

Learn more here or here.

COVID Surge Continues

“Please go and get your shot. It’s now been fully approved,” Mayor of St. Pete Beach, Alan Johnson, said in his weekly video update. According to Johnson, the vaccination rate in Pinellas County is 54%, however St. Pete Beach’s rate is higher with a rate of 70%. The COVID positivity rate in Pinellas County has risen to 17.5% Johnson mentioned.

Watch the video here.

No More Parking Stickers

The days of peeling off the paper from a sticker, slapping it on the back of your car and smoothing out air bubbles are almost over. St. Pete Beach is working on rolling out a new, automated parking system. Users will register and pay for parking online and patrols will have automated license plate readers.

Learn more here.

More from St. Pete Beach here.

Like this: Like Loading...