Beach News: St. Pete Beach 

Help Your Business at the Library

The St. Pete Beach Library is working with SCORE and the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce to help you build your business. The free hub starts in September and will provide education, resources, classes and more to interested entrepreneurs and business owners. Education is backing this project, to encourage business owners and entrepreneurs to take initiative to study side gigs, start-ups and business ventures.

Coyote Country

Are you hearing scurrying late at night? Wondering what lanky creature is roaming through your backyard? Coyotes live in every county in Florida, but there are ways to protect your pets and your home from them. For one, do not feed the coyotes – they will come back for more. Make sure trash cans are shut and keep pets safe by housing them inside at night or on a leash during walks.

Rejoice for Reclaimed Water

St. Pete Beach Commissioner Melinda Pletcher detailed the new ordinance passed for reclaimed water use in the weekly video update from the city. She said odd addresses can water on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and even addresses on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. This way the water is conserved environmentally and financially. Morning watering is from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. and evening watering is from 8 to 12 a.m. Water use is restricted on Sundays between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

