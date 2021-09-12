Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Have Input on the Beach Theater?

Do you think you have a good idea for the Beach Theatre? The owners of the Beach Theatre are holding a meeting on September 15 to gather input and ideas from the residents of St. Pete Beach. According to Mayor Al Johnson the owner is interested in keeping it as an entertainment venue.

Library Business Hub

Need a little help starting your business, but don’t know where to start? The St. Pete Beach Library is hosting the SCORE program. Each workshop is taught by a different expert to help you begin the business of your dreams. The classes are free and last 1.5 hours. Ron Ezsak hosted the first workshop “What’s a Good Idea?- For a Business” on September 8.

Water Treatment

St. Pete Beach is treating its water between September 26 and October 15 with chlorine to disinfect and improve the quality. The water is safe to drink, but it might taste or smell a bit different temporarily.

