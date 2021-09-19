Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Hurricane Prep Summit

No matter the month, now is the time to prepare for the worst kind of storm, especially if the safety of other people is your responsibility. The St. Pete Beach Fire Department hosts a Hurricane Prep Summit Webinar for small lodging locations in the area. Professionals will discuss preparation, evacuation, insurance, shelters and more. Registration is required to attend the live event on September 29 at 10 a.m., but the recording will be available for those who can’t make it.

Learn more here.

October Concert Series

Start Spooky Season with some live music. Every Friday in October, a different band will serenade you, your family, friends and kids with tunes. Kicking off the series is the Tom Petty Experience on October 1. Tickets are $1 per person and can be found on the city’s website.

Learn more here.

