Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Purple sunset over sand dunes
Photo by Cathy Salustri.

Save the Dunes!

The City of St. Pete Beach partnered with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Ideas for Us, the Ocean Conservancy and more to embark upon a dune restoration mission. In order to re-introduce native plants to the habitat, volunteers planted 400 sea oats and 20 sea grape plants at Pass-A-Grille Dog Beach (1-199 Pass a Grille Way) on Saturday, Nov. 13.

People standing around a giant check
Photo via St. Pete Beach.

$5,000? That’s a lot of clams…er, oyster beds!

Were you at the Taste of the Beaches this year? Then you donated to Tampa Bay Watch. According to a press release from the City of St. Pete Beach, The Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce selects a non-profit to sponsor each year; it donates a portion of the money raised. This year, TBW selected Tampa Bay Watch, an organization specializing in restoration and education. The Chamber of Commerce presented Tampa Bay Watch with a $5,000 check on Nov. 18. Click here for more information.

Bookshelves
Photo by Cathy Salustri

Library Happenings

The library may be closed from Nov. 25- Nov. 28, but the fun kicks right back off on Nov. 29 with Story Time at 11 a.m. Bring the kiddos to learn about numbers, shapes and colors with sing-song fun. If you have older kids, circle back to the literary location for a movie night at 5:30 p.m. Fond of the movies? The library hosts Fresh Films on Dec. 1 at 5:30 and on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Finally, they offer Medicare counseling from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 3. Get more 411 on what’s up with the library.

