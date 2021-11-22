Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Save the Dunes!

The City of St. Pete Beach partnered with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, Ideas for Us, the Ocean Conservancy and more to embark upon a dune restoration mission. In order to re-introduce native plants to the habitat, volunteers planted 400 sea oats and 20 sea grape plants at Pass-A-Grille Dog Beach (1-199 Pass a Grille Way) on Saturday, Nov. 13.

$5,000? That’s a lot of clams…er, oyster beds!

Were you at the Taste of the Beaches this year? Then you donated to Tampa Bay Watch. According to a press release from the City of St. Pete Beach, The Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce selects a non-profit to sponsor each year; it donates a portion of the money raised. This year, TBW selected Tampa Bay Watch, an organization specializing in restoration and education. The Chamber of Commerce presented Tampa Bay Watch with a $5,000 check on Nov. 18. Click here for more information.

Library Happenings

The library may be closed from Nov. 25- Nov. 28, but the fun kicks right back off on Nov. 29 with Story Time at 11 a.m. Bring the kiddos to learn about numbers, shapes and colors with sing-song fun. If you have older kids, circle back to the literary location for a movie night at 5:30 p.m. Fond of the movies? The library hosts Fresh Films on Dec. 1 at 5:30 and on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Finally, they offer Medicare counseling from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 3. Get more 411 on what’s up with the library.

Like this: Like Loading...