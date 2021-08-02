Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Public Records

Looking for access to public records? You’re in luck! St. Pete Beach makes it easier by partnering with JustFOIA to make public records available for public viewing. The online portal allows users to submit requests, track statuses of pending requests and view archives. When submitting a new request, St. Pete Beach is allotted two weeks to complete the process. If it takes longer than two weeks, an email will be sent out to the individual who completed the request. Find out more here.

Paving the Way

St. Pete Beach finished the installation of the new sewer pipe under Gulf Winds Drive. They will hold a meeting gathering public opinion about the re-pavement of Gulf Blvd to 75th Ave. to take previous safety concerns into consideration. The city will be taking suggestions about bike lanes, ADA compliant paths and more. The meeting will be held on August 26 at 5 p.m. at the City Recreation Center Ball Room. Read more here.

Covid Cases

The Delta variant is skyrocketing cases all over the country. During his weekly video update, the Mayor of St. Pete Beach, Al Johnson said, “The positivity ratio in the county has actually gone up to a little more than 14%. It’s still rising. If you recall, back a few weeks ago we were in the three [to] three-and-a-half percent range, which is where you wanna be.” Johnson encourages residents to get their vaccines – readily available for free at most local pharmacies – and the city is encouraging mask wearing inside alongside other CDC recommendations. Watch the update here. CDC guidelines can be found here.

