Beach News: Treasure Island

Barktoberfest

Is your pet the cutest in the neighborhood? Bring them out to Barktoberfest at the John Morroni Dog Park in Rosselli Park for a costume contest, live music and market vendors on October 30. Costume registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the other festivities are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more here.

Trick-or-Treat Trail

Head over to Treasure Bay Recreation Center on Halloween between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for trick or treating, a costume contest, inflatable fun and more. Live entertainment, food, drink and goody bags are available as well. 10315 Paradise Blvd.

Learn more here.

New Chief in Town

Tom Brennan, who has worked in various fire departments around Pinellas County, will become the Deputy Fire Chief for Treasure Island’s Fire Department on October 25.

Learn more here.

