Beach News: Treasure Island 

Mark December 4 in your calendars for E.P.I.C.’s (Environmental Preservation Initiative for our Communities) first-ever beach run. Participants will gather at the Bilmar at 7:15 a.m. for registration for the 5K and one mile run (or walk) at. E.P.I.C. is partnering with Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, Audubon Society’s Turtle Program, Keep Pinellas Beautiful and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for this event.

Sandy Claus is Coming Treasure Island

Register for Christmas photos with the man in the red suit himself, Santa. Holiday beach photo sessions are on November 26 and November 27. Get your greeting cards, holiday cards, even have Santa ordain your wedding. Photo sessions are at Treasure Island Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce Building 12601 Gulf Boulevard and are 15 minutes each.

Legends Never Die 5K

Registration for the remaining slots of the Legends Never Die 5K is open until October 20. Support the Emilio Rivera Foundation and the Madeira Beach Fire Department in bringing awareness to mental health issues within first-responder communities. The 5K is on Saturday, October 24 at Archibald Park and begins at 10 a.m. The organizers of the benefit are asking for $10 donations per person.

