Beach News: Treasure Island 

City Hall Building Updates

On October 20 city officials checked in on the progress of the new city hall and reported the demo and clearing of the original building is complete and construction of the new building has begun. The site is awaiting the arrival of steel for the entrance, plumbing, mechanical and electrical work, and is slated to open in May 2022.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne designated October as Domestic Violence Awareness month. Tracy Wiecking, Vice President of the Abuse Service Division at HOPE Villages of America was recognized for his work bringing awareness to the issue. Payne gave Wiecking the proclamation during the city commission meeting on October 20.

Treasure Island Police Get Accreditation

The Treasure Island Police department is accredited. On October 7 the department received official accreditation and, during a city commission meeting on October 20, the department was recognized in front of an audience. During the meeting, the department welcomed a new officer, Tony Citrano. to the council and announced several promotions: Kim McDonald was promoted to Detective, Josh Innes was promoted to Sergeant and Dan Savarese was promoted to Lieutenant.

