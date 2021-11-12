Beach News: Treasure Island

photo grid of Treasure Island employees who are veterans with list of names and a graphic of a man saluting with the words "thank you" under him. Names from left to right and top to bottom are: Aaron DeShay, Army; Darren Chiaputti, Army; Anthony Citrano, Navy; Zak Dorman, Coast Guard; Chief Tripp Barrs, Navy; Tom Brennan, Army; Joshua Torres, Coast Guard; James Newton, Army; John Hyres, Marines; Stanley Bradley, Army; Rick Marcet, Coast Guard; Terry Hershman, Navy; Michael Helrich, Navy; Greg Morris, Army; Robert Isbell, Army.
Image via Treasure Island.

Veterans Day Recognition

Of the 849 employers nationwide who received a HIRE (Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military) Veterans Act Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor, one was Treasure Island. According to a Nov. 10 press release from the City of Treasure Island, Treasure Island applied for the award in early 2021 and was selected and virtually awarded the accolade by U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh. The award is given to employers who recruit and retain veterans, while allowing them to utilize their skills learned in the military in their profession. This award provides resources, programs, tuition-assistance and more for recipients. Learn more about Treasure Island.

Wooden gavel isolated on white background
Image via Adobe Stock.

 Speak Up in Local Government

Ever wanted to change or implement a law to help local government? Now you can. Local Voices United is a grassroots network that provides platforms for Florida residents to have a say in local government. Local Voices United starts local, with an end goal of taking concerns to the Capitol. Here’s how to get involved.

 

by Gabrielle Reeder

