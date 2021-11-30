Beach News: Treasure Island

Friday Morning Market Returns

Find yourself missing the freedom of Treasure Island’s Friday Market? Longing to browse the makeshift aisles of the Treasure Island Community Center & Treasure Island Park, searching for new succulents and homemade bread? Well, we have the news for you: The Friday Morning Market returns on Dec. 3. The weekly market runs through Apr. 29 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; find it at 154 106th Ave.

Buy Local, be Merry

Rock out at ROC park while supporting local vendors at the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd annual Merry Beach Market. On Dec. 11 from 2-8 p.m., enjoy live music, fresh food, cold drinks, local artisans, and work from designers and creators. Drop off toys at the Christmas Toy Shop, an organization that gives toys to local children who are in need. Pets and kids welcome, rain, shine, or – don’t jinx it – snow. Event info.

Run, Walk and Be Epic

Bolt from the Bilmar during the first-ever EPIC (Environmental Preservation Initiative for our Communities) Beach Run on Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration starts at 7:15 a.m.; the 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the one mile starts at 8:15 a.m. EPIC’s partnering with Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, Keep Pinellas Beautiful, the Audubon Society and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to educate the public about conservation and advocacy. Registration for the 5K costs $35 per person and the one mile costs $25. The price drops for groups of five or more. Proceeds benefit the Isle of Capri Civic Association and EPIC. Sloppy Joe’s is doling out drinks, food and hosting a raffle for the afterparty, immediately following the benefit. Want to volunteer? Here’s the app and here’s more race info.

Like this: Like Loading...