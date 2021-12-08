Beach News: Treasure Island

Give a Tot a New Toy

Treasure Island’s Marine Toys for Tots drop box is located at the fire rescue station: 180 108th Ave. If you have extra toys or would like to donate some to the cause, donations are open through Dec. 14. Daily donations are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Toys for all ages and genders are allowed.

Change the Future

Have ideas on how to make Treasure Island better? Want to see community improvements? You’re invited to “Vision 2042: Planning the future of our community.” After completing the Evaluation and Appraisal report, the city decided to update the Comprehensive Plan to adapt to changing laws and rules. The city opens the floor to the public to assist in planning the next 20 years for TI over two meetings: Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 9 a.m., both held at city hall.

Park, Walk and Talk with Police

The TIPD sent their officers into the communities to Park, Walk and Talk on Nov. 18. The new program hopes to demonstrate public safety and provide officers higher chances for community involvement while they stroll the streets of T.I. The TIPD encourages residents to stop and talk, perhaps walk, with an officer when they see them out.