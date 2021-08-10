Beach News: Treasure Island

Flood Insurance

Don’t drown in flood insurance premiums. Treasure Island is hosting a flood insurance seminar to answer any questions and concerns related to FEMA’s adjusting flood insurance rates, risk rating 2.0 and how the changes in flood insurance will affect property owners, management and residents. The seminar is slated for August 18 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 120 108th Ave. The event is six days before FEMA’s rates take effect on August 24. Jim Everett of Risk Management Planning, LLC, Jake Holehouse of HH Insurance, and Mike Twitty, Pinellas County Property Appraiser are some of the guest speakers attending the seminar.

National Dog Month

Put your paws up and wave hello to the dog days because August is national dog month! Treasure Island wants to celebrate these four-legged bundles of love, fluff and joy by pushing for dog-owners to spend extra time with their favorite furred creatures. The City of Treasure Island’s Facebook posts mentions three public parks where owners can take their canine companions. John Morroni Memorial Dog Park, Treasure Island Park and Triangle Park are among the options to take the pups for a walk, run or a game of fetch.

Deputy Firefighter Wanted

Looking to move up in the firefighting ranks, or know someone interested in stepping up to put out the fires? The Treasure Island Fire Rescue recently opened up the Deputy Fire Chief position. This high ranking, leadership position will serve the fire and injury prevention program in addition to EMT and firefighting tasks.

