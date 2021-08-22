Beach News: Treasure Island 

Make Some Racket

Grab a racket and hit the courts. Junior tennis registration is open for kids between the ages of 11 and 18. Treasure Bay After-School Junior program is accepting registration for lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each lesson is $20 and 1.5 hours long. Lessons are located at 10315 Paradise Blvd. Registration for group lessons is available through the Kourts app or via phone at: 727-360-6062.

Safe Crossing Here

Do you find yourself biting your nails before crossing the road? Get ready for a safe stroll because The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is implementing a new crosswalk across Gulf Boulevard and 120th Avenue. The construction started on August 16 and traffic is expected to be delayed until the project is completed.

Let Stormwater Runoff, Safely

Storm sewers and sanitary sewers are not the same. Storm sewers run along the edge of streets and parking lots, flowing directly to bodies of water. Meanwhile, sanitary sewers connect to toilets, sinks and showers and transport water to wastewater facilities. If liquids that do not belong in the stormwater drains infiltrate these sewers, the waterways become polluted. Since stormwater carries everything with it, some examples of stormwater pollution include oils, pet waste, chemical fertilizers, yard clippings, trash, etc. To minimize water pollution, try to dispose of liquids and trash properly and pay attention to drainage systems, irrigation and vegetation.

