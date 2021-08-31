Beach News: Treasure Island  

Mural Making

Dreamweaver Designs artist Taylor Smith is painting a mural on the side of the concessions and restroom building in Roselli Park. The mural will be an homage to turtles in Treasure Island and is expected to be completed this week.

Ensure with Flood Insurance

If you live in coastal Florida, flooding is always a concern. Most homeowner insurance policies don’t include flood coverage, so it is important for homeowners and renters to look into flood insurance. If affected by a flood, tenants can reach out to federal disaster assistance to recover lost or destroyed items, but there is no guarantee that everything will be covered. Flood insurance covers clothing, furniture, electronics, jewelry, most appliances and more.

Don’t Ride the Rip

Ida is barreling through the Gulf, which can cause rip currents and rocky waves. Madeira Beach reminds residents and visitors to be aware of rip current safety. If caught in a current, it is important to swim out, not against the current, and make your way back to shore. If you’re unable to swim in the current, tread water or float. If possible, wave or holler for help.

