Beach News: Treasure Island

Put on Your Dancing Shoes

Don’t let the slump of September settle your dancing feet! Put on your dancing shoes and get out to these two high energy, locally instructed classes to warm up the body, get moving and learn new mediums of dance. Jazzercise and Hawaiian Hula begin September 8. Jazzercise is held on Mondays and Wednesdays in City Hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.and is instructed by Bonnie Capra. Hawaiian Hula is on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. in City Hall. All skill levels are welcome.

For more information call Cathy Hayduke 727-547-4575, ext 237 or click here.

Get Your Car Seat Inspected

According to the CDC, proper car seat use can reduce injury in car accidents up to 82%. Treasure Island’s Fire Department provides inspections and evaluations for free. Inspection include a professional technician scoping out the installation and condition of the car seat and relaying information to the parents or guardians. The professional will demonstrate how to correctly install a car seat and provide additional information on car seat safety. To schedule an appointment call 727-547-4590 or email fire@mytreasureisland.org.

Learn more here.

Now Hiring

Have a CDL license and looking for a new job? You’re in the right place. Treasure Island is hiring sanitation drivers and workers as well as equipment operators and more. With a $3,000 incentive you can be a part of Treasure Island working crew.

Learn more here or here.

More from Treasure Island here.

Like this: Like Loading...