Beach News: Treasure Island 

Always Be Prepared for a Flood

Treasure Island Fire Rescue Chief Tripp Barrs wants to remind Treasure Island about flooding prevention. According to Barrs, sandbags provide little protection against storm surges. Barr said if sandbags are not installed properly they can prevent proper drainage and can cause flooding. Instead, Barrs encourages the use of bagged potting soil.

COVID Vaccines Near You

Have you gotten your COVID vaccine yet? There are multiple sites where you can find a free, FDA-approved vaccine near you. Just input your zip code and it tells you where vaccines are administered with or without an appointment.

Tickets To Taste

From local beach cuisine to refined eateries, Taste of the Beaches is the destination for Foodies. WIth over 35 participating locations, this seven-day event has something for every kind of food critic. Between September 9 and September 29, Taste of the Beaches is doing pop-up events and selling tickets. Each $10 ticket buys one taste per restaurant. If you are one of the first five, you will get a free gift card.

