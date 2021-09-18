Beach News: Treasure Island 

A man and a woman in a green park with black trash bags and a litter picker
Cleanup volunteer Pat Vargas with Aron Bryce. Photo by Abby Baker.

Make Your City Pretty

Beautify T.I. is a new initiative that serves Treasure Island with quarterly cleanups. The first cleanup is on October 9. Volunteers will meet at City Hall at 8:30 a.m. and separate into groups assigned to various locations. The city is providing bags, litter grabbers and other equipment, while volunteers are asked to bring their own water bottles, glasses or goggles and gloves. Interested volunteers can email volunteer@mytreasureisland.com for registration or call 727-547-4575 with the 228 extension.

Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis Community Meetings

The City of Treasure Island is looking to have an open discussion about the future needs of the Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis facility. The complex is hosting two community meetings on Wednesday, December 6 at 1 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 at 9 a.m. in the City Hall auditorium for the public.

Rent Relief & Eviction Help

Need help paying rent? Or legal assistance for eviction? Pinellas County issued a rental assistance program to help those struggling to get by. Check your eligibility on Pinellas County’s website. 

