Beach News: Treasure Island 

Join steel drummers Joe and Lori Braccio for a night of live music and dancing with the Isle of Palms Civic Association at Triangle Park on Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and guests can bring their own chairs. All are welcome to get in the fun with a limbo contest, a raffle and more!

Sanding Ovations

Get to sculpting! The city announced this year’s Sanding Ovations will take place from November 18 to 21 with an encore weekend from November 26 to 28. This year’s theme is “Sandlantis” with sculptors Sue McGrew, Deborah Barrett-Cutulle, Melineige Beauregard, Manuel Campos, Damon Meri, Abe Waterman and Bruce Phillips.

Frontier FiberOptics

Annoyed with the rainbow pinwheel while working from home? Here’s some good news: Frontier Communications is placing new FiberOptics in the ground to provide faster internet speeds and stronger connections. Frontier might mark your yard with flags to signal a FiberOptic location, and this project is predicted to last a few more weeks.

