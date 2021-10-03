Beach News: Treasure Island 

New Recycling Changes on T.I.

Treasure Island has a new contract with Waste Pro for recycling. This program provides recycling services for single family homes beginning October 1 and the collection schedule is changing for districts 3 and 4. They will now be picked up on Fridays. The app: Treasure Island Collects has updated information and recycling schedules. Users can also visit mytreasureisland.com/TICollects.

Learn more here.

Welcome Officer James Cordelo

The Treasure Island Police Department welcomed new Officer James Cordelo to the team. Police Chief John Barkley was in attendance when Cordelo was sworn in and received his badge on September 30.

Read more here.

COVID Tests, Vaccines and Boosters

While Pfizer booster shots are being recommended by the CDC for those who are immunocompromised and have received their first two doses, there are still in-home options available for those who are not yet vaccinated. The St. Pete testing location is limiting hours and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer booster shots are available at most pharmacies and clinics.

Find more here.

For more on Treasure Island here.

Like this: Like Loading...