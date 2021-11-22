Beach News: Treasure Island

by

A photo of people on the beach with colorful umbrellas.
Photo by Larry Busby.

Walking Wednesday

Looking to spice up your Wednesday routine? Try a community walk along the scenic Treasure Island path. Julie Hill hosts a Walking Wednesday group, and they’ll meet next on Nov. 24. Gather at the Treasure Island Snack Bar (10402 Gulf Blvd); the stroll starts at 8:30 a.m. More info.

classic nostalgic car from the sixties on the shores of Varadero beach, Cuba
Photo via Adobe Stock.

Like Cars? Drink Coffee?

If you frequently find yourself perusing car shops or watching auto shows while imbibing the nectar of the Gods, (otherwise known as a good ol’ cup of joe) you’re in the right place. On Nov. 26 Troy Walseth hosts the initial “Cars and Coffee Gulf Beaches” from 9-11 a.m., and he’s inviting all cars (and their drivers) to show off their shine. Gawkers welcome. More info.

 

by Gabrielle Reeder

