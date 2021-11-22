Beach News: Treasure Island

Walking Wednesday

Looking to spice up your Wednesday routine? Try a community walk along the scenic Treasure Island path. Julie Hill hosts a Walking Wednesday group, and they’ll meet next on Nov. 24. Gather at the Treasure Island Snack Bar (10402 Gulf Blvd); the stroll starts at 8:30 a.m. More info.

Like Cars? Drink Coffee?

If you frequently find yourself perusing car shops or watching auto shows while imbibing the nectar of the Gods, (otherwise known as a good ol’ cup of joe) you’re in the right place. On Nov. 26 Troy Walseth hosts the initial “Cars and Coffee Gulf Beaches” from 9-11 a.m., and he’s inviting all cars (and their drivers) to show off their shine. Gawkers welcome. More info.

