Beach News: Treasure Island

New Officers in Town

The Treasure Island Police Department welcomed two new law enforcement members, Anthony Citrano and Danielle Martella, to the team. The officers were sworn in on July 27 by the city clerk. Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley and City Manager Amy Davis were present for the ceremony. Read more here.

City Hall Reconstruction

Get ready for a brand new city hall. Located at 10451 Gulf Boulevard, the building that used to be Allied Insurance is undergoing renovations to become the new city hall. Construction began July 19 and the city hopes to have the building completed by February 2022. The multi-story building will serve the community with workspaces, rooms for events, activities and meetings. Read more about City Hall here. For more information call 727-547-4575 ext. 250.

Keep in Contact with the Community

Treasure Island wants to remind folks of the several communication and social media platforms it offers to its residents and visitors. To help keep you informed about plans, news and happenings in the area, Treasure Island has a Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Nextdoor and a website that are all updated regularly.

