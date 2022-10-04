How to Celebrate Oktoberfest on Tampa Bay Beaches

Don’t get so distracted by pumpkin spice that you forget about bratwurst. Tampa Bay beaches host four different Oktoberfests where you can get beer and brats this October.

First up is Oktoberfest on the Beach. In addition to great beer, this Indian Rocks Beach Oktoberfest features live music, keg throwing and stein carrying contests, arts and crafts vendors, and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from the event benefit Action 2000, an Indian Rocks Beach city revitalization nonprofit. Kolb Park, 1508 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Oct. 8: 12 -6 p.m. irbaction2000.com/oktoberfest.

Next, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 305 hosts an Oktoberfest on St. Pete Beach with authentic German food by Chef Carl, drink specials, and a 50/50 Cash Raffle. The menu includes bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, and apple strudel. 6999 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. Oct. 21: 5-7 p.m. floridalegion.org/post305, 727-367-1596.

Along Gulfport’s waterfront in Veterans Park, Caddy’s, Hurricane Eddie’s, O’Maddy’s, and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce will host an Oktoberfest. The event will feature craft vendors, German food, beer, and live music at each of the eateries and bars along Shore Boulevard between 54th Street South and Beach Boulevard South. Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 22: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

The fun moves to downtown Tierra Verde where the Tierra Verde Business Partnership hosts an Oktoberfest to benefit the Pinellas County Family Center on Deafness. This fest features live music from The Black Honkeys, a chili cook-off, vendors, games, and a costume contest. 1110 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. Oct. 23: 2-8 p.m. tvbp.biz/October-Fest-Fall-Festival.

Although not exactly a fest, you can feast on beer and brats at Mad Beach Brewery all September and October. More than beer and brats, actually. Mad Beach Brewing’s September & Oktoberfest menu includes six different German-style beers, a beer brat on a pretzel bun, a bratwurst dinner platter, a jumbo pretzel, and an Oktoberfeast burger. Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. madbeachbrewing.com, 727-362-0008.