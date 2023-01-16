Beach Real Estate Sales Jan. 6-12

Here’s what sold on South Pinellas beaches last week.
Treasure Island Home Sales Last Week

11000 9th St. E. (Isle of Palms)

This under-construction home will have five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and 3,903 square feet. It listed and sold for $3,255,000.

7600 Bayshore Dr. #308 (Mansions by the Sea)

This one-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,200 square feet. Built in 1980, it listed for $734,900 and sold for $720,000.

125 94th Ave. (Sunset Beach)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1969, has 1,272 square feet. It listed and sold for $725,000.

8475 W. Gulf Blvd., #5 (Sunset Beach)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo has 480 square feet. Built in 1974, it listed for $400,000 and sold for $390,000.

St. Pete Beach Home Sales Last Week

315 40th Ave. (Belle Vista)

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2013, has 2,544 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,400,000.

111 52nd Ave. W. (Bennett Beach)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home, built in 1934, has 1,458 square feet. It listed for $875,000 and sold for $865,000.

6700 Sunset Way #206 (Friendly Native)

This 1949 condo has two bedrooms, one bath, and 770 square feet. It listed for $539,450 and sold for $520,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #207 (Yacht & Tennis Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1978, has 1,270 square feet. It listed for $559,000 and sold for $540,000.

9050 Blind Pass Road, #12 (Parkside)

This 1971 condo has two bedrooms, one bath, and 630 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $349,500.

Madeira Beach Home Sales Last Week

300 150th Ave., #509 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,604 square feet. It listed and sold for $999,999.

300 150th Ave., #308 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $639,940.

15000 Gulf Blvd., #1204 (Ocean Sands)

This one-bathroom studio condo dates to 1981. It has 520 square feet. It listed $535,600 and sold for $520,000.

