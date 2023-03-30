Enjoy these St. Pete and Gulfport events Mar. 30-Apr. 5 (and along the Tampa Bay beaches, too) now that the weather’s warm – but not too warm.

St. Pete and Gulfport Events Mar. 30-Apr. 5

Gulfport Events Thursday, March 30

Food Pantry Donations Give back to your community with a simple donation. The Gulfport Boomerangs Senior Softball League accepts food pantry donations on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings. All proceeds go toward the the Gulfport Senior Center Food Pantry. Hoyt Field, 2306 56th St. S., Gulfport. 8-10 a.m.

Protect the Bay Hear from the Tampa Bay Estuary Program to learn about the state of Tampa Bay. Learn more about the major threats to water quality and habitat restoration. This program restores and protects the bay through implementation and community-based engagement. They need your help to protect our bay. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1-2 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us or thegabber.com.

Other Area Events Thursday, March 30

District 7 Town Hall Have a conversation with St. Pete City Councilmember John Muhammad at the District 7 town hall meeting. Engage and share ideas with neighbors to improve the quality of life in St. Petersburg. Learn about engagement opportunities to give back. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-893-7117, stpete.org

Play Ball! It’s time for baseball! The Tampa Bay Rays have a home opener against the Detroit Tigers. Ferg’s Sport Bar invites you to celebrate opening day with food, drinks, and a free show from the Fulcos Band and Stormbringer. Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6-10 p.m. 727-822-4562, fergssportsbar.com

Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2

Attention Vintage Shoppers! Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night – reserve online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri. 4-8 p.m. $5-$10, Sat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com

Friday, March 31

Hey Neighbor! Are you new to Gulfport? Well, welcome to the neighborhood! Get to know your new home from a group of residents who recognize the importance of community engagement. Learn about the city’s services, local organizations, volunteer opportunities, and community programs. Connect with your new neighbors and community leaders while you learn more about Gulfport’s vibrant culture. Gulfport Beach Waterfront Complex, Beach Pavilion #6, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m.

Cookie Challenge Here’s a fun Friday night project: Taste test different cookie sandwiches, then try to guess what the flavor is. Don’t worry, the library will provide the milk!. All are welcome, no matter the age. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 4:30 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Saturday, April 1-Sunday, April 2

Spicy Sauces + Salsas Pinellas Pepper Fest returns for its annual hot and spicy weekend. Get ready for all the sauces, salsas, marinades, and rubs you can imagine. Enjoy live music and the unlimited food options for everyone, even if spicy isn’t your thing. Register for the jalapeño eating contest on Saturday and the extreme lolly lick-a-thon on Sunday. England Brothers Bandshell Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-322-5217

Saturday, April 1

Come and Go Crafts Time to get crafty! Bring the kids along for an afternoon of arts and crafts. Express yourself through creative crafting. Don’t forget the library has limited crafts supplies, so stop in early. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us

End Hunger + Homelessness Help those in your community at SVdP CARES’ Empty Bowl. This fundraiser features Tampa Bay artist-crafted bowls that guests can take home, soup, live music, and a silent auction. Meet families and veterans who overcame homelessness. All of the proceeds go toward ending hunger and homelessness in St. Pete. Clay Center, 2010 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $25. 727-439-8522, svdpsp.org

Sunday, April 2

Sunday Market Spend your Sunday afternoon shopping from small businesses. Support vendors and artists selling their very best products at St. Pete Sunday Market. Shop local and enjoy a brew or two with Cage Brewing. 2001 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-6 p.m. 727-201-4278, stpeteissupercool.com

Monday, April 3

Pencil Drawing Lessons Every Monday morning, take Jay’s intermediate pencil drawing course. For three weeks, you’ll learn how to draw with pencil. All you need is a sketch pad, pencils, a sharpener, and your creative juices to create some amazing art. You must register before the first session. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Tuesday, April 4

Journey of the Imagination Take a journey to the world of imagination. Explore sci-fi-themed art and imagery. Experience contemporary glass artwork and AR visuals with a special emphasis on artists such as Rik Allen. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $10. 727-300-1700, eventbrite.com

Networking Mixer Join the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce for its April mixer. These monthly networking events allows members to introduce their businesses to professionals in the Chamber. Make new connections, meet the Chamber team, and hear from local businesses. Tickets are available online. OCC Road House & Museum, 10575 49th St. N., Clearwater. 5:30-7 p.m. $15-20. 727-360-6957, tampabaybeaches.com

Gulfport Events Wednesday, April 5

Widowing Tribe You’re not alone, and the spouse loss support group is here to help. This group provides widowed people a chance to speak their minds while also socializing with others in the same boat. The group works to empower each other, encourage positive changes, and build resilience. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 12:30 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Garden Grampa: Sweet Potatoes Join Garden Grampa every first Wednesday of the month for an evening of gardening. Bring your little ones (kindergarten through fifth grade) to learn about all things gardening. Garden Grampa teaches about gardening and sustainability through storytelling and plenty of hands-on activities. Learn about sweet potatoes at April’s discussion. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4-5 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us

Other Events Wednesday, April 5

Plant-Based Potluck Engage with the Treasure Island community over a plant-based potluck. Check out the new waterfront wellness center and meet wellness instructors. Enjoy healthy food options for everyone, chat with community members, and stick around for a sound healing experience. 130 126 Ave. E., Treasure Island. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 727-360-7411, sootheoursouls.org

Looking for more St. Pete and Gulfport events Mar. 30-Apr. 5? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.