Beach Towel Theft Leads to Stabbing in Gulfport

An alleged beach towel theft turned into a stabbing at Gulfport Beach last month.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, Hunter Tyree, 19, allegedly attacked a man who saw him allegedly steal a beach towel at Gulfport Beach on Boca Ciega Bay.

Tyree allegedly stabbed the man with a pair of needle-nose pliers after the man implored him not to steal items from others, according to GPD. Police say the two men know each other; Tyree faces aggravated battery charges after being arrested a few blocks away from the July 16 incident.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the victim, who sustained wounds to his hands, arms, and face, was treated at the scene and “refused to go to the hospital.”

Tyree, listed on his arrest as a “transient” in Gulfport, remains at the Pinellas County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.