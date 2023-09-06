Beach Town Yoga Offers Donation-Based Classes

Beach Town Yoga makes yoga classes more accessible for everyone. This St. Pete yoga studio offers 45 donation-based classes weekly.

Essentially, students donate as much as they care to for the classes. Half the donations go to the yoga instructors.

These yoga classes let people test the waters without committing to a membership, and they have a robust schedule for people who want to practice at a variety of times.

Donation yoga allows you try out all the different class and teachers. The beginner class teaches you all the fundamentals. All-level flow connects movement to breath with a unique combination of poses that’ll definitely make you sweat. Power flow is a cardio class heated to 88 degrees and teachers play their own music. Lastly, yin is a gentle, slow-paced class aimed to help with stillness and flexibility.

Beach Town Yoga,131 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. beachtownyoga.com

Business Beat

