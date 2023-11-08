Pinellas Beaches Real Estate October 27-November 2

Here’s what sold along the beaches in Pinellas. Last week beaches real estate saw only a handful of transactions — two condos in Treasure Island.

Treasure Island

1 Key Capri, #312E

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $475,000 and sold for $460,000.

12005 3rd St. E., #4

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1968, has 697 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $390,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

