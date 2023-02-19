Pinellas Beach Real Estate Feb. 10-16

Here’s what sold on South Pinellas beaches last week.
Here’s the information about what Pinellas beaches real estate sold last week. From Madeira Beach to Pass-a-Grille, The Gabber’s got you covered.

Treasure Island

10065 S. Yacht Club Dr. (Paradise Island)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1,987, has 1,987 square feet. It listed for $910,000 and sold for $900,000.

9805 Harrell Ave., #501 (Blind Pass)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $739,000 and sold for $732,000.

12224 Sun Vista Court W., #75 (Sun Ketch)

Built in 1987, this 990-square-foot townhome has two bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $415,000.

8615 E. Bay. Dr., #4 (Beach Club)

This 570-square-foot condo, built in 1972, has one bedroom and one bath. It listed for $359,500 and sold for $351,000.

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Madeira Beach

165 Medallion Blvd., #C (Yacht Club)

This condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet, one bedroom, and one bath. It listed for $419,000 and sold for $408,000.

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

