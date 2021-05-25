Beat the Heat this Summer

Does the Florida summer heat make you squirm? Do you wish that the humidity could tone it down a notch so you can walk outside without getting soaked?

Not everyone loves summer outdoors, but good news! There’s plenty to do while you take a break from the ever-present heat.

Discover a New World

The Dali Museum in Downtown St. Petersburg displays various collections and exhibits throughout the year. Stroll through the vast display of 2,400 original Dali pieces and rotating exhibits throughout the year. The wildly popular Van Gogh exhibit runs through June 13. thedali.org

Walk and Learn

Take a break from the beach with an educational trip to the Great Explorations Children’s Museum in St. Petersburg. Kids will be entertained all day with a variety of hands-on exhibits including a Lego wall, a kids grocery store simulation, life-sized board games and play spaces. greatex.org

The Florida Holocaust Museum is now open for visitors on the weekends and hosts Anne Frank: Let Me by Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank through June 30. This exhibit takes a closer look into issues prevalent during Anne’s lifetime and connects them to today’s society. Another exhibit, Justice, Justice You Shall Pursue: The Art and Propaganda of Arthur Szyk showcases the artist behind Haggadah. flholocaustmuseum.org

Looking for something a little more local? The Gulfport History Museum is now open to visitors! From smugglers to fisherfolk to GeckoFest, learn about Gulfport’s history while you browse the cool, cozy space. The book shop also showcases local and Florida-based authors. Admission is free. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Support Local Art

One ticket to the Morean Arts Center delivers four separate art studio experiences, including the Morean Center for Clay, the Morean Glass Studio and The Chihuly collection. This summer the center hosts Under Pressure and Spoons as featured exhibits, as well as Fresh Squeezed 5 and Juicy. moreanartscenter.org

Creative Clay’s art gallery displays works by local artists with disabilities. The center serves as a teaching ground and a space for participants to achieve their greatest artistic potential, with 50% art sales going to the artist. creativeclay.org

Cool Fun Outside

If you want to be cool outdoors, there’s no better place to be than on a boat. Dolphin Landings Charter Boat Center docks at St. Pete Beach with a smorgasbord of options: Ride off into a sunset sail or hop aboard for a dolphin quest; fishing trips and island outings also available. dolphinlandings.com

Can’t get enough dolphins? Dolphin Surfing Speedboat Adventure is for you! This speedboat launches out of South Pasadena and brings passengers on a two-hour cruise, dolphins (almost) guaranteed. starlitecruises.com

Indoor Adventure

Gulfport Public Library hosts myriad indoor events throughout the summer, for all ages. Does your child enjoy stories and songs? Bring them to the weekly Toddler Storytime beginning in June. Display your talents at monthly open mics or check out the monthly LGBTQ film. Are you looking to learn a new instrument? Check out the ukulele group for humming and strumming. mygulfport.us/recreation/calendar-of-events

If you’ve got moves or the will to learn them, enroll in a summer dance class at Gulfport’s Ballroom Casino. The Casino has several different dance classes throughout the week including Ballroom, Tango, Swing and Latin-themed night. mygulfport.us/recreation/calendar-of-events

Want the thrill of a zoo without the heat? Visit Madeira Beach’s Alligator Attraction, a rehabilitation center for pet surrenders, abused, neglected and injured animals, that serves as a refuge for aquatic and exotic creatures. Guests also learn about conservation efforts and get to hold a gator! kissagator.com

