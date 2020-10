Bella is looking for a home to spend her retirement years. A sweet girl of 10 years, she would make a relaxed companion out on the town or on the couch. Bella is a 15-pound silky terrier/Pomeranian mix. She would prefer a home with no small children.

Bella is at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.